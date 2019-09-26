Thursday Fur-cast | September 26

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dogs Of The Day: Waldo and Olive

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

Raleigh/Durham

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Raleigh/Durham

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Clinton

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Sanford

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rocky Mount

70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Fayetteville

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
70°F Mostly Clear
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Don't Miss