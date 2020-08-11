Dog of the Day: Mia
Tuesday Fur-cast | August 11
Raleigh71°F Few Clouds Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Variably cloudy with an evening shower or storm possible.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Chapel Hill71°F Few Clouds Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Variably cloudy with an evening shower or storm possible.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Clinton71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Sanford68°F Clear Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Wilson71°F Few Clouds Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Fayetteville70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter