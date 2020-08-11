Tuesday Fur-cast | August 11

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog of the Day: Mia

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Few Clouds

Raleigh

71°F Few Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with an evening shower or storm possible.
72°F Variably cloudy with an evening shower or storm possible.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Few Clouds

Chapel Hill

71°F Few Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with an evening shower or storm possible.
72°F Variably cloudy with an evening shower or storm possible.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Clinton

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Sanford

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Few Clouds

Wilson

71°F Few Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Fayetteville

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories