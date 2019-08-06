Tuesday Fur-cast | August 6

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog Of The Day: Biggie Smalls

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mist

Raleigh/Durham

67°F Mist Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mist

Raleigh/Durham

67°F Mist Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fog

Kenansville

68°F Fog Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fog

Sanford

65°F Fog Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Rocky Mount

70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fog

Fayetteville

69°F Fog Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
72°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Don't Miss