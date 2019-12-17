Tuesday Fur-cast | December 17

Fur-cast

Dog Of The Day: “Winslow”

Overcast

Raleigh

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
18 mph SW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Chapel Hill

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
18 mph SW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Clinton

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
36°F Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Sanford

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Wilson

61°F Broken Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
35°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Fayetteville

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
36°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
15 mph NNW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

