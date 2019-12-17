Dog Of The Day: “Winslow”
Tuesday Fur-cast | December 17
Raleigh64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 18 mph SW
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Chapel Hill64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 18 mph SW
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Clinton64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 11 mph NNW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Sanford62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Wilson61°F Broken Clouds Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 14 mph NNW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Fayetteville66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 15 mph NNW
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous