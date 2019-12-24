Tuesday Fur-Cast | December 24

Dog of the Day: Riley

Broken Clouds

Raleigh

43°F Broken Clouds Feels like 43°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Chapel Hill

43°F Broken Clouds Feels like 43°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F A few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Clinton

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F A few passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Sanford

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F A few passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Wilson

42°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Fayetteville

48°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F A few passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

