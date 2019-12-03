Live Now
Tuesday Fur-cast | December 3

Few Clouds

Raleigh

36°F Few Clouds Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Chapel Hill

36°F Few Clouds Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Clinton

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Sanford

33°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Wilson

37°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Fayetteville

35°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

