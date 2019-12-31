Live Now
Tuesday Fur-cast | December 31

Fur-cast

Dog of the Day: Sarge

Clear

Raleigh

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Chapel Hill

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Clinton

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Sanford

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Wilson

44°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Fayetteville

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

