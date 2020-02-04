Dogs Of The Day: Angus, Zeus and Amber
Tuesday Fur-cast | February 4
Raleigh59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Chapel Hill59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Clinton54°F Clear Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Sanford59°F Clear Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 9 mph SW
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Wilson57°F Clear Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Overcast. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Fayetteville58°F Clear Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 14 mph SW
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous