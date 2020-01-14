Dog of the Day: Josey
Tuesday Fur-Cast | January 14
Raleigh65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Occasional showers with a thunderstorm possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 3 mph WNW
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Chapel Hill65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 2 mph NW
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Clinton67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 2 mph W
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Sanford64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 2 mph WNW
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Wilson63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 3 mph WNW
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Fayetteville67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous