Tuesday Fur-cast | January 21

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog Of The Day: Mattie Louise

Broken Clouds

Raleigh

25°F Broken Clouds Feels like 17°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Chapel Hill

25°F Broken Clouds Feels like 17°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Clinton

27°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F A clear sky. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Sanford

26°F Clear Feels like 15°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Wilson

25°F Clear Feels like 15°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Fayetteville

26°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

