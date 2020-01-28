Dog Of The Day: Mathilda
Tuesday Fur-cast | January 28
Raleigh53°F Few Clouds Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
33°F A few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Chapel Hill53°F Few Clouds Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Clinton52°F Clear Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 0 mph WNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Sanford51°F Clear Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Wilson52°F Clear Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Fayetteville55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph WNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent