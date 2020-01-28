Tuesday Fur-cast | January 28

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog Of The Day: Mathilda

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Few Clouds

Raleigh

53°F Few Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F A few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Chapel Hill

53°F Few Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Clinton

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Sanford

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Wilson

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Fayetteville

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Don't Miss