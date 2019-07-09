Breaking News
Wade Avenue reopened after gas leak

Tuesday Fur-cast | July 9

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dogs Of The Day: Agnes, Tate and Otis

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

Raleigh/Durham

90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 96°
Wind
16 mph WSW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
74°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Raleigh/Durham

90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 96°
Wind
16 mph WSW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
72°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Clinton

90°F Fair Feels like 106°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
74°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Sanford

92°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 100°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
72°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rocky Mount

95°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 103°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Heavy Thunderstorms
75°F Heavy Thunderstorms
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Fayetteville

91°F Fair Feels like 102°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
74°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Don't Miss