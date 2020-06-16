Tuesday Fur-Cast | June 16

Live Now
Dog of the Day: Lyla from Chatham Animal Rescue. For information on adopting Lyla, click here.

Overcast

Raleigh

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Chapel Hill

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Clinton

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Sanford

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
60°F Rain and thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Wilson

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible.
63°F Thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Fayetteville

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
63°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

