Dog of the Day: Lyla from Chatham Animal Rescue. For information on adopting Lyla, click here.
Tuesday Fur-Cast | June 16
Raleigh61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight.
- Wind
- 13 mph NNE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Chapel Hill61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight.
- Wind
- 13 mph NNE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Clinton66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 7 mph NE
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Sanford61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 13 mph NE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Rain and thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Wilson62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible.
- Wind
- 14 mph NE
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Fayetteville64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent