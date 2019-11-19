Tuesday Fur-cast | November 19

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog Of The Day: Maggie (with Bella the cat)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Raleigh

45°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Chapel Hill

45°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Clinton

47°F Overcast Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Sanford

44°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Wilson

44°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Fayetteville

48°F Overcast Feels like 48°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Don't Miss