Tuesday Fur-Cast | September 8

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog of the Day: Kash

Few Clouds

Raleigh

62°F Few Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
71°F Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Chapel Hill

62°F Few Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
71°F Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Clinton

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
72°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Sanford

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low near 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low near 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Wilson

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
71°F Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Fayetteville

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
72°F A few isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
