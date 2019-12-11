Wednesday Fur-cast | December 11

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog Of The Day: Bailey

Broken Clouds

Raleigh

38°F Broken Clouds Feels like 32°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
28°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Broken Clouds

Chapel Hill

38°F Broken Clouds Feels like 32°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
27°F Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Clinton

44°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

Sanford

40°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 34°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Wilson

41°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
28°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Fayetteville

43°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

