Live Now
CBS 17 Morning News

Wednesday Fur-cast | December 4

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog Of The Day: Ranger

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Raleigh

39°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Chapel Hill

39°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Clinton

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Sanford

35°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 35°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Wilson

40°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Fayetteville

39°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss