Wednesday Fur-cast | February 12

Dog Of The Day: Alex (adoptable from Red Barn Rescue)

Overcast

Raleigh

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 52F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
52°F Cloudy. Low 52F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Chapel Hill

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
50°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Clinton

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 56F. S winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
56°F Overcast. Low 56F. S winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Sanford

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
52°F Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Wilson

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 51F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
51°F Cloudy. Low 51F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Fayetteville

58°F Broken Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low 58F. S winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
58°F Cloudy early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low 58F. S winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
