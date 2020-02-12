Wednesday Fur-cast | February 12

Cloudy early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low 58F. S winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

58°F Cloudy early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low 58F. S winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.