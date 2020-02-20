Wednesday Fur-cast | February 19

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog Of The Day: Sweetie. She’s adoptable through Chatham Animal Rescue and Education.

Overcast

Raleigh

41°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
26°F Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Chapel Hill

41°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.
25°F Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Clinton

46°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
30°F Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Sanford

40°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
27°F Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Wilson

40°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
27°F Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Fayetteville

46°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
30°F Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Wind
15 mph NNE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
