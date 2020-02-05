Wednesday Fur-cast | February 5

Fur-cast

Dog Of The Day: Gigi

Overcast

Raleigh

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
59°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Chapel Hill

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
57°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Clinton

60°F Broken Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Sanford

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
60°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Wilson

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
58°F Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Fayetteville

60°F Broken Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
63°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

