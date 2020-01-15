Wednesday Fur-cast | January 15

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog Of The Day: Charlie

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Raleigh

58°F Broken Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Chapel Hill

58°F Broken Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Clinton

60°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Sanford

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Mainly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Wilson

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Overcast. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Fayetteville

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Don't Miss