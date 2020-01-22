Wednesday Fur-cast | January 22

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog Of The Day: Simba

Clear

Raleigh

25°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
27°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Chapel Hill

25°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
25°F Some clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Clinton

28°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Sanford

26°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Wilson

25°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Generally clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Fayetteville

27°F Clear Feels like 15°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

