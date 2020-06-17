Wednesday Fur-Cast | June 17

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog of the Day: Ono
Ono is available for adoption from Chatham Animal Rescue. For more information on Ono, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Raleigh

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Chapel Hill

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Clinton

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Sanford

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Wilson

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Fayetteville

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories