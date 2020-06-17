Dog of the Day: Ono
Ono is available for adoption from Chatham Animal Rescue. For more information on Ono, click here.
Wednesday Fur-Cast | June 17
Raleigh64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 5 mph
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 4 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Chapel Hill64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 5 mph
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 4 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Clinton67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 3 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph SW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Sanford64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 3 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph SW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Wilson65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Fayetteville70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 5 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent