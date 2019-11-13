Wednesday Fur-cast | November 13

Fur-cast

Dog Of The Day: Stormy

Clear

Raleigh

25°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
23°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Chapel Hill

25°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
21°F A few passing clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Clinton

29°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
28°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Sanford

25°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
21°F A few passing clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Wilson

26°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
24°F A few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Fayetteville

27°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F A few passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

