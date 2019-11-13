Dog Of The Day: Stormy
Wednesday Fur-cast | November 13
Raleigh25°F Clear Feels like 18°
- Wind
- 6 mph
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
23°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Chapel Hill25°F Clear Feels like 18°
- Wind
- 6 mph
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
21°F A few passing clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Clinton29°F Clear Feels like 21°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Sanford25°F Clear Feels like 16°
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
21°F A few passing clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 0 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Wilson26°F Clear Feels like 18°
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
24°F A few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Fayetteville27°F Clear Feels like 17°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
27°F A few passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous