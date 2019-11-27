Dog Of The Day: Winslow
Wednesday Fur-cast | November 27
Raleigh52°F Broken Clouds Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Chapel Hill52°F Broken Clouds Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph W
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Clinton46°F Clear Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph W
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Sanford43°F Clear Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph W
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Wilson48°F Clear Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Fayetteville49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph W
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New