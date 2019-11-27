Wednesday Fur-cast | November 27

Fur-cast

Dog Of The Day: Winslow

Broken Clouds

Raleigh

52°F Broken Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Chapel Hill

52°F Broken Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Clinton

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Sanford

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Wilson

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Fayetteville

49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

