Breaking News
Authorities: Active shooter reported at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville

Wednesday Fur-cast | November 6

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog Of The Day: Spunky

Few Clouds

Raleigh

54°F Few Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Chapel Hill

54°F Few Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Clinton

57°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Sanford

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Mainly clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Wilson

52°F Broken Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F A few passing clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Fayetteville

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

