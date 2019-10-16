Wednesday Fur-cast | October 16

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dogs Of The Day: Dolly and Snowy

Overcast

Raleigh

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Chapel Hill

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Clinton

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Sanford

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Wilson

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Fayetteville

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

