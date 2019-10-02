Dog Of The Day: Winslow
Wednesday Fur-cast | October 2
Raleigh69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Chapel Hill69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph WSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Clinton67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph SW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Sanford65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph WSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Wilson68°F Clear Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Fayetteville69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent