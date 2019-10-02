Wednesday Fur-cast | October 2

Fur-cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog Of The Day: Winslow

Clear

Raleigh

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Chapel Hill

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Clinton

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Sanford

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Wilson

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Fayetteville

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

