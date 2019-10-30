Wednesday Fur-cast | October 30

Fur-cast

Dogs Of The Day: Suki, Esme and Dara

Overcast

Raleigh

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Chapel Hill

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
65°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Clinton

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Overcast. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Sanford

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Wilson

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Fayetteville

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

