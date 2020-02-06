GALLERY: Photos capture storm damage in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Roads were flooded, power was lost, trees fell down and other damage was caused as storms pounded central North Carolina.

Tree blocks a lane on Interstate 440 near the Six Forks Road exit.

Tree down in yard near Forestville Road in Raleigh. (Courtesy of Janet Buettgenbach, Feb. 6, 2020)

Flooding on the Six Forks Road exit on Interstate 440 in Raleigh. (Feb. 6, 2020)

North Raleigh near Lafayette Village. (Courtesy of Whitney Prunka, Feb. 6, 2020)

Barn damaged by storm in Rolesville near Pulley Town Road. (Courtesy of Jeff Leonard, Feb. 6, 2020)

Tree down near North New Hope and Buffalo roads. (Courtesy of Rita Gibson, Feb. 6, 2020)

Tens of thousands of Duke Energy customers lost power as the storms swept through Thursday afternoon. As of 2:30 p.m., at least 36,000 customers are without power in Wake County alone. That is 8 percent of the customers served in the county. An outage map from Duke Energy showed most of the outages located from Jordan Lake to Raleigh.

Across North Carolina, more than 76,000 customers were without power.

Heavy rains and strong winds are expected in central North Carolina through Thursday evening. The weather resulted in several central North Carolina school systems closing early.

Elsewhere in the region, a driver was killed in South Carolina by a falling tree. A state of emergency was declared in Catawba County. The Federal Aviation Administration also evacuated a tower at Charlotte Douglas International Airport due to tornado warnings.