RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Star gazers bundle up! One of the best meteor showers of the year peaks Wednesday night.

The Geminid meteor shower has been going on for several weeks now and will continue through Christmas Eve, but it peaks overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

If you’re lucky and patient enough, you could realistically see 20 to 60 meteors per hour. Some reports say more than 100 could be spotted an hour, but that’s with what’s considered “perfect viewing conditions”.

The meteors will appear to radiate from the eastern sky, but you should be able to see them from any direction as long as you have an open sky, especially since there won’t be as much light from the Moon.

Meteor Shower Best Viewing Practices

Get away from all light pollution. That means lights from buildings, streetlights, and even cell phones. You want a nice open view of the dark sky.

Be patient! Meteors come in bursts, and even though there’s the potential to see dozens per hour, that doesn’t mean they will come consistently.

Also, give yourself at least one hour of viewing time. It will take your eyes about 20 minutes to adjust to the dark so it might take you that long to even see a meteor.

Those meteors should be visible as soon as skies darken, especially after 10 p.m., but to give yourself the best chance to see multiple, you’ll want to stay up late as it peaks around 2 in the morning.