Get ready for winter weather now (yes, even while it’s still warm)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Even though it hasn’t felt like it lately, winter and winter weather are right around the corner.

And it’s rarely simple in Central North Carolina.

“Winters here are very changeable and often full of surprises,” says Jonathan Blaes, the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

He says our seasonal snow amounts are decreasing, but that doesn’t mean our threat for winter weather will go away any time soon.

“We’re seeing less snowfall, we’re still experiencing winter storms, and perhaps more freezing rain, wintry mix episodes,” he explains.

We may not want to think about it now, but when that winter weather eventually arrives, you’ll want to be prepared.

Think of what supplies you’ll need should you be stuck inside, like extra blankets and food.

If you lose power and have to run a generator, make sure you’re running it outside your home. If you’re traveling during bad winter weather, keep your cell phone charged, and make sure people know where you are.

Our unique geography with mountains to the west and the ocean to the east, put us in a prime position for significant winter storms of all precipitation types, anytime during the winter season.

“Any point from early December all the way through early March, or even mid-March, we have a threat of some winter weather.” Blaes says. “Probably the period of greatest risk would be January into February.”

While our last few winters have been mild, don’t let one winter storm catch you unprepared.

“While it has been a quiet-ish period the past couple years, nature has a way of reminding us who’s in charge, and it’s always smart to be prepared and weather-aware,” Blaes adds.