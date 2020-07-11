Gusts, damaging straight-line winds possible as thunderstorms hit Lee, Moore, Chatham counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Parts of Moore, Lee, and Chatham counties are in a severe thunderstorm warning until 10:45 p.m., according to an alert from the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and damage caused by straight-line winds are possible, the alert said.

A line of severe thunderstorms was located extending from 11 miles southeast of the North Carolina Zoo to 6 miles east of Ansonville. The storms were moving east at 25 mph, the NWS said shortly after 9:45 p.m.

The warning is in effect for Moore County, Lee County, and southern Chatham County, in addition to central Anson County, southeastern Montgomery County, and northern Richmond County.

“Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings,” the alert said. “Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly.”

