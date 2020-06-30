Hail, 60 mph gusts possible as severe thunderstorms hit Johnston, Wayne counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Parts of Wayne and Johnston counties are in a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:15 p.m. Quarter-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm was spotted about 8 miles east of Smithfield and was moving southeast at 30 mph. As a result, southeastern Johnston County and central Wayne County are in a severe thunderstorm warning, the NWS said.

“Hail damage to vehicles is expected,” the alert said. “Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.”

Parts of Wake, Johnston, and Franklin counties had been under a warning until 4 p.m.

This story will be updated.

