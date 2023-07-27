The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of central North Carolina for Friday, July 28, 2023. (WNCN Graphic)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Temperatures continue to be dangerously hot this week in central North Carolina.

Because of this, the National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a heat advisory that will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday for much of the central and eastern parts of the state.

According to the NWS, heat index values of 105-109 are expected in a geographical area that extends from Moore County all the way to Halifax County and includes all of the Triangle region.

In such extreme temperatures, the risk of illnesses such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion increases, the weather service said.

People are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids and stay indoors in air-conditioning and out of the sun as much as possible, and children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.

If it’s necessary to be outside, the NWS says to take extra precautions such as wearing lightweight or loose-fitting clothing and to take frequent breaks in the shade or a cool room if possible.

Anyone experiencing heat illness-related symptoms, which include dizziness, nausea, weakness, confusion and unconsciousness, should be moved to a cool, shady location. Emergency services should be called if heat stroke is suspected.