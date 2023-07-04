climate change, low angle view Thermometer on blue sky with sun shining in summer show increase temperature, concept global warming

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory on July 4 for some central North Carolina counties.

It marks the third consecutive day the NWS has issued a heat advisory for the area.

At about 10:30 a.m., they issued a heat advisory for the following counties:

Johnston

Wilson

Harnett

Wayne

Scotland

Hoke

Cumberland

Sampson

It includes the cities of Smithfield, Selma, Clayton, Wilson, Lillington, Angier, Buies Creek, Erwin, Dunn, Goldsboro, Laurinburg, Camp Mackall, Wagram, Raeford, Fayetteville, Spring Lake, Hope Mills, Clinton and Roseboro.

The advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Weather officials said people in these areas can expect heat index values around 105.

They warn hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illnesses.

They recommend drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun, checking on relatives and neighbors and taking extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

