Heat wave finally breaks this weekend

September was a hot one in Central North Carolina as temperatures felt more like the middle of Summer instead of early Fall. As the calendar now changes to October, Summer still will not let go as we look to challenge record high temperatures for the first three days of the month along with the all-time hottest October temperature of 98 set on October 6, 1954.

Why have we been so hot this late in the year? We can thank a big area of high pressure that has been parked over the Deep South (mainly over Alabama and Mississippi). This big heat dome has expanded at different points, causing us to warm up into the 90s each time when we go from being on the periphery to within this big ridge.

Nothing has come along to weaken this ridge yet, which has allowed it to only get stronger and hotter through the month of September.

While we don’t necessarily get a ridge “buster,” we do get a cold front to finally pack a punch to weaken the ridge. An area of low pressure will pass to our north Friday and Saturday, bringing a cold front into our area Friday. The cold air will be delayed until Saturday when the front is into South Carolina and an area of high pressure in the Great Lakes region sends northerly winds our way to pump in cooler temperatures with it feeling like fall Saturday and Sunday. Highs those days should be in the 70s with lows in the 50s, with some of our colder spots into the 40s.

This nice, refreshing arrival of Fall temperatures will continue into next week, but we will get back above average at least to start the week. However, the 90s are no where in sight after Thursday.