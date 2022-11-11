RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The remnants of Nicole will move through our region today, and could deliver impactful weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for all of our North Carolina counties through 3pm today.

As of 6:15am, we are monitoring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms west of the Triangle moving to the north.

Additional outer rain bands will move through the remainder of the day.

These rain bands could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and possibly occasional lightning.

High resolution forecast models have indicated there may be enough instability in the atmosphere for storms to generate isolated, weak tornadoes.

The greatest risk will be between 10am and 4pm today.

A strong cold front will arrive late tonight and rain chances will end west to east after midnight.