Here is a list of shelters open around the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Impacts from Hurricane Dorian are expected to arrive to the Lowcountry today.

There is a list of emergency shelters open if you need to go to one. Some are pet-friendly, some are not. Keep in mind you will also need to take things with you so that you are comfortable.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY REC DUBOSE MIDDLE SCHOOL – PET-FRIENDLY CONWAY HIGH SCHOOL LORIS HIGH SCHOOL OCEAN BAY MIDDLE SCHOOL RIDGELAND HIGH JUNIOR ELEMENTARY COMPLEX CHARLESTON COUNTY COASTAL PRE-RELEASE CENTER – PET FRIENDLY PLEASANT HILL ELEMENTARY STALL HIGH SCHOOL ZUCKER MIDDLE SCHOOL NORTH MYRTLE BEACH HIGH SCHOOL AYNOR MIDDLE SCHOOL MILITARY MAGNET VOORHEES COLLEGE LEONARD E. DAWSON HEALTH & HUMANS RESOURCE CENTER COLLETON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL – PET FRIENDLY. CANE BAY HIGH SCHOOL – PET FRIENDLY WESTVIEW MIDDLE SCHOOL ST. STEPHEN ELEMENTARY BERKELEY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Some shelters may ask that you show one or two forms of ID. You are also encouraged to take food, water, medication, and anything else you will need.

During an evacuation, pay attention to emergency alerts via media and road signs for information about the nearest open shelter in case you need it.



Colleton County Animal Services and the Colleton County Animal Response Team (CCART) are now offering a co-shelter for dogs and cats for those who will seek shelter at the American Red Cross shelter located at Colleton County High School (150 Cougar Nation Drive) in Walterboro, SC.

For the safety of all pets, we will not accept reptiles and pocket pets. Services will be provided first come, first served and as long as space allows.

Pet owners coming to the shelter should check in first with the human shelter staff, then proceed to the co-shelter.

The co-shelter is located next to the tennis courts at the high school. Pet owners should bring the following items: