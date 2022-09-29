RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A few things have changed in the past 24 hours concerning Ian’s forecast and some new watches and warnings have been issued, but the overall main impacts of wind, rain and tornadoes to central North Carolina have NOT changed that much.

Hurricane Ian has weakened to a tropical storm Thursday and moved off the east coast of Florida over the Atlantic Ocean. It is now forecast to become a hurricane with 75 mph winds before coming ashore near Charleston, S.C. on Friday, but it will not be a hurricane when it arrives in North Carolina.

The latest track has Ian becoming a tropical storm over South Carolina, and then it will weaken to a remnant low over the mountains of North Carolina on Saturday.

So, here’s what we can expect in central North Carolina Friday.

RAIN: Heavy rain will fall in waves most of the day Friday. 2″ – 6″ of rain could fall by the time Friday ends. Rain will move in from the south early Friday morning and will start to move out and dissipate Friday night.

There is a FLOOD WATCH in effect for all of central North Carolina Friday. Isolated flooding is possible, but not likely.

WIND: Wind gusts will pick up starting late Thursday night and be at their peak throughout the day Friday. Sustained winds will be 20-30 mph, but gusts could be as high as 30 – 50 mph. This could result in some isolated tree damage and power outages.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Friday and Friday night because the expected tropical storm force winds of 39 mph and above we could see.

TORNADOES: Friday will also have a chance of severe weather coming in the form of brief, isolated tornadoes. A Marginal and Slight Risk (level 1 and 2 on the 1-5 threat scale) of severe weather is possible for a storm to produce damaging downburst wind or even an isolated tornado. The timing will be Friday afternoon and night and mainly from the Triangle and areas east.

TEMPS: Thanks to the clouds, rain and northerly wind; temperatures Friday will not get out of the 60s for most. Grab something long sleeved and waterproof before you leave the house.

The weekend is looking better with only scattered showers Saturday and Sunday. Breezy conditions both days.

We will continue to track this storm and keep you updated.