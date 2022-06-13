RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With some of our kids out on summer break, they may want or need to get out and let loose some of that energy, but significantly high temperatures also bring dangerous temperatures for playground equipment.

Meteorologist Rachel Duensing took an infrared thermometer to Kiwanis Park in Raleigh around noon Monday to see just how hot things got.

The rubber padding at Kiwanis Park in Raleigh read 134 degrees.

That’s a dangerous level because it only takes one minute at 125 degrees for bare feet, bare skin or even bare puppy paws to get burned.

The slide at the park was also reading over 125 degrees, the danger threshold for potential burns.

If the kids plan on going down the slide, consider giving them a towel or something similar as they’re sliding down. Maybe even douse it with water to make sure they’re not risking those burns.

The concrete basketball court read at 112 degrees.

One thing about concrete it’s typically lighter in color so it’s not going to get as hot as asphalt or even the dark rubber we measured earlier, but 112 degrees is still significant.

In full sun, the grass is reading almost 98 degrees. Which of course is still hot, but not as hot as the concrete or some of the other equipment that we were measuring earlier.

The main thing: keep your shoes on you have to walk around in this heat, find shade when you can, drink lots of water, be safe overall and pace yourself during this hot spell.

In all seriousness, this isn’t heat we typically see this early in the season.

Since 1895, there have only been 7 days at or above 100 degrees before June 14 and last year we didn’t hit 100 until August.

In 2020 we didn’t have a single 100-degree day in Raleigh.

As for the Excessive Heat Warning in effect, the last time one was issued for our area was in July of 2020.