RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In their most recent update issued Thursday, meteorologists at Colorado State University have increased their prediction for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. The team now expects 18 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes to form this hurricane season.

These predictions already include the unnamed subtropical storm that formed in January as well as tropical storms Arlene, Brett and Cindy all forming in June.

The main reason the forecast numbers are higher is because of the incredibly warm Atlantic Ocean sea surface temperatures. This will provide more fuel for storms to form. This long range forecast is more uncertain than normal because competing against the warm ocean temperatures is a moderate to strong El Nino. This El Nino is expected to peak this summer and typically reduces the number of tropical systems we see because of higher than normal wind shear in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

The original forecast from Colorado State University issued in April called for 13 named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes. This was below the averages of 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

On June 1, an earlier update from the Colorado State team raise the number of name storms to 15, with seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. The update on July 6 continues the trend of seeing more activity than originally expected this hurricane season.

For North Carolina and the East Coast, most of the storms to impact us over the years form in August and September.