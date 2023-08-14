RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On days like Monday focus is put on the heat and humidity, and rightfully so. But as kids run around enjoying the last few weeks of summer break, or as you take your pets out for a walk, we also need to pay attention to how the hot temperatures can make surfaces dangerously hot as well.

The best place, if you have to get outside or if you have to walk your dog is the grass, preferably grass in the shade. Temperatures for the grass ranged in the middle 90s Monday afternoon. While that is still hot, it was not quite as hot as concrete or asphalt.

Light-colored concrete had temperatures around 109 degrees Monday afternoon, which is still dangerously hot and obviously warmer than the grass, but the asphalt is really what you need to look out for if you’re taking your dogs out for a walk or letting your kids run around and burn off some energy.

Dark-colored asphalt had temperatures ranging from 124 to 127 degrees Monday afternoon. That is a danger zone. If you have temperatures on pavement or asphalt of 125 degrees or more, it takes less than a minute for bare feet or bare paws to burn.

If you do have to be outside during the extreme heat, try to avoid being out during the worst part of the day, try to stay on the grass, or go out earlier in the day or later in the evening.