Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast

Hour 1
Hour 2
Hour 3
Hour 4
Hour 5
Hour 6
Hour 7
Hour 8
Hour 9
Raleigh75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 4 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear skies.
- Wind
- 4 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Durham75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 5 mph SW
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear skies.
- Wind
- 4 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Fayetteville78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 2 mph SW
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 18%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Rocky Mount74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 5 mph SW
- Humidity
- 26%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SW
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Carthage76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 3 mph W
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SW
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Chapel Hill75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 4 mph SW
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear skies.
- Wind
- 4 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent