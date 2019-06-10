Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast

Hour 1

Hour 1

Hour 1

Hour 2

Hour 2

Hour 3

Hour 3

Hour 4

Hour 4

Hour 5

Hour 5

Hour 6

Hour 6

Hour 7

Hour 7

Hour 8

Hour 8

Hour 9

Hour 9
Sunny

Raleigh

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
4 mph WSW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies.
49°F Clear skies.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Durham

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies.
49°F Clear skies.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Fayetteville

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
2 mph SW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rocky Mount

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Carthage

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Chapel Hill

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies.
49°F Clear skies.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories