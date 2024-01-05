RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the possibility of freezing rain for parts of North Carolina Saturday morning, the CBS 17 Storm team explains the different kinds of winter weather and how we get them.

It’s pretty simple for rain: even if there are freezing temperatures near the top of the atmosphere if it’s warm all the way back to the surface we’re only getting rain.

Freezing rain is where rain falls as liquid, but if there’s a shallow layer of freezing temperatures near the ground, that rain can freeze on contact. Hence freezing rain.

Sleet is similar, but if you have a cold layer a little higher in the sky, liquid rain refreezes into small ice balls which we call sleet. You can usually hear sleet hitting and bouncing off the ground as well.

Snow forms when we have cold air from the surface up to the upper levels of the atmosphere.

We don’t get wintry weather with any low pressure that comes our way during winter, however. If the low tracks right on top of us or even slightly west, we get only rain.

If the low follows close to I-95, we are more likely to get a mix of wintry weather like sleet, a rain-snow mix, or even freezing rain.

For us to get snow the low has to go almost right off the coast, but only if cold air is already in place. If the low goes too far east, however, we get nothing.