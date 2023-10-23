RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a chilly Monday morning! Some of us dropped all the way into the low 30s, like Siler City and Sanford.

Roanoke Rapids fell into the upper 30s, while Rocky Mount, Raleigh and Fayetteville stayed in the 40s.

The temperatures tell enough of a story why some of us experienced patchy frost and others didn’t, but let’s talk a little bit more about what we need to even get frost.

The first things we need are clear skies and light winds.

We also need moisture in the air and on the ground. While our cold front brought us cooler, drier air, we still had enough moisture around and left over from Friday’s rain, to help in the development of patchy frost.

The most important thing we need are temperatures in the 30s, specifically the low to middle 30s.

These conditions are expected to remain in place Monday night and Tuesday morning, meaning more patchy frost is possible for those of us who could drop into the 30s., which is why there is a Frost Advisory in place for many communities across Central North Carolina.

If you have sensitive plants outside, it’s never a bad idea to bring them inside or to cover them with a light sheet or cloth just in case.