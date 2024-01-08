RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The CBS 17 Storm Team has discussed El Niño before. It’s part of a global climate pattern that can have an impact on our weather, usually for hurricane season and winter weather.

When El Niño is in place, winters in Central North Carolina are wetter than average as the Pacific jet stream stays very close to the south and southeast United States.

So far winter is playing out as expected thanks to El Niño with several good rain events in the past month, and the outlook favoring more rain through winter.

But El Niño can do more than settle us into a rainy pattern and it could bring in more opportunities for severe weather.

The jet stream—those strong winds at the top of the atmosphere, are pathways for storm systems to ride along. The Pacific jet is running just to the south of North Carolina and is also interacting with the northern Polar jet stream. But with the Pacific jet stream so close to North Carolina and the southeast United States, more weather systems can move our way.

El Niño can also have an effect on tornado activity. Since a strong jet stream is an important ingredient for severe weather, the position of the jet stream helps determine the regions more likely to experience tornadoes.

During El Niño, the jet stream is located across the southern United States, making this region more susceptible to severe weather outbreaks during the winter.

Basically during an El Niño winter, like what we’re in now, the jet stream is closer to us in North Carolina which brings in the chance for more storm systems. This means there are more chances for rain and the possibility of more severe weather.