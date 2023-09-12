RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’re nearly halfway through September, and those beautiful fall foliage colors are getting closer and closer.

It hasn’t exactly been a fall-like start to September in the Triangle, though. High temperatures at RDU Airport have been averaging over seven degrees warmer than average for the month thus far. It hasn’t just been hot, but dry too. Before Saturday’s soaker last week, we were rain free in Raleigh for a week.

“Less rain and high temperatures, that’s just a recipe for those leaves to turn brown and drop very early. For the best fall color, you want to have warm days and cool nights with the right amount of sunshine,” said Kyle Cotner, owner of The Foliage Report.

The good news is that things are about to change. We’re forecasting three nights in the 50s later this week.

“When you see those lows pop into the 50s, those trees love it,” Cotner said.

We’ll warm back up next week, but as long as we avoid a crazy hot spell and get some occasional rain, our colors are still on track.

“There’s a good amount of time for central North Carolina to have a wonderful fall season,” Cotner added.

According to The Foliage Report and Explore Fall, peak fall colors in central North Carolina arrive around early November. There’s still plenty of green in the trees to go!