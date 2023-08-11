CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Some of the hottest temperatures of the month for North Carolina are arriving just in time for the first preseason home game for the Carolina Panthers.

This will, of course, be the debut of New Panthers quarterback Bryce Young as he drew the short straw of going up against Aaron Rodgers and his new team the New York Jets.

Earlier this week, a practice between the two teams was cancelled because of weather when heavy rain moved through the Carolinas. Now, Saturday afternoon’s matchup at Bank of America stadium in Charlotte at 4 p.m. will happen as temperatures soar into the 90s this weekend.

Kickoff temperatures Saturday will be around 93 degrees with a heat index near 100. Even when the game ends around 7 p.m., temperatures will still be around 90 degrees.

This is a stark contrast to the last time the Panthers played in Charlotte at Bank of America stadium. That matchup was on Christmas Eve last year against the Detroit Lions when game time temperatures were only in the 20s with wind chills in the teens!

The average high this time of year in Charlotte is 89 degrees. The record high is 100 degrees for a Saturday in Charlotte, set back in 1925.