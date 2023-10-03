RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — September has come and gone, and fall is fully on our doorstep. It may not feel like it outside just yet, but just give it a few days. The CBS 17 Storm Team promises a big-time cool down this weekend.

The biggest rain impact was by Tropical Storm Ophelia. The storm brought around half the rain the RDU Airport saw in September in just 24 hours. Meanwhile, in Fayetteville, the numbers were vastly different. Fayetteville saw just over two inches of rain; over three inches less than what fell at RDU.

The lack of rain that fell in Cumberland County was common across the majority of North Carolina. Over three-quarters of the state saw below average rainfall for the month. Virtually the only area that saw above average rain was where Ophelia tracked; from Greenville to Rocky Mount and up I-95.

After a chance of rain (albeit low) from a strong cold front this weekend, any rain chances will evaporate by the start of the next work week. We aren’t looking at a drought yet, but if the dry spell continues through a good chunk of October, that could change.